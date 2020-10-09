Mary Berry ‘overwhelmed’ at being made a dame in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Mary Berry has said she is "overwhelmed to receive the very great honour" ofbeing made a dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

The former Great BritishBake Off judge has earned the status of national treasure over a six-decadecareer.


