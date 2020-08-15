Economic impacts on local businesses due to Cruisin’ the Coast

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 8 minutes ago

Many are happy that the show is still going on at many Cruisin’ venues this weekend, especially now since Hurricane Delta’s path has veered further away from South Mississippi.

For- more information.

- - many are happy that the show is- still going on at many cruisin'- venues this weekend, especially- now since hurricane - delta's path has veered further- away from south mississippi.- news 25's toni miles checked in- - - - with a few locals to see if thi- year's cruisin' events have - given them the much-- needed-boost businesses need in- the wake of this year's - challenges.

- - covid...delta...the abc's of- some- challenges driving down - attendance at this year's - - - - cruisin' the coast...but the- show has gone on... - <nats lyrics: "looks like we're going to be blessed with more - rain.

It's just getting - higher and higher."> fortunately for us here in sout- mississippi, hurricane delta- veered the other way, and now - business is starting to roll- in as we cruise into the main - event this weekend.

- - - - waitr market coordinators nicol- beck and guy bowering - got a head start, though, and - have been on the go all week- long.

- nicole beck, market coordinator- waitr: "it's been wonderful.

We really enjoy- - - - getting out with the community.- we've been partnering with quit- a few of our- restaurant partners this week.- we've done orangutang's,- highlighting hooter's - famous wings.

We've done curry- express.

Yesterday we were out- at smokin joes, and - sampled out their wings for - cruisin' the coast.

Today we're- doing boogies at this - moment and extreme tastebuds."

Toni miles, news 25: "and while the storm out in the gulf and - the coronavirus did drive - down most typical cruisin'- numbers, most businesses across- the board here- in south mississippi did get- some extra spillover business - from this year's event."

Christian glasscock, boogies- grill & chill: "it is going up.

It's been a gradual pick- up since the beginning of the - week when it started out kind o- slow, and it's picking- up."

As seen by the lunch time rush- at boogies grill & chill in - biloxi as - workers here tried to keep up - with cruisers who kept- pouring in.

- in biloxi, toni miles,