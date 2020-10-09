Snowpiercer Season 2 Trailer

Snowpiercer Season 2 Trailer - Plot synopsis: Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, SNOWPIERCER centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.

Class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name.

Starring Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Annalise Basso, Mickey Sumner, Steven Ogg, Timothy V.

Murphy, Sheila Vand, Susan Park, Lena Hall, Shaun Toub, Aleks Paunovic, Rowan Blanchard release date January 25, 2021 (on TNT)