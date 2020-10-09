Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Snowpiercer Season 2 Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Snowpiercer Season 2 Trailer

Snowpiercer Season 2 Trailer

Snowpiercer Season 2 Trailer - Plot synopsis: Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, SNOWPIERCER centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.

Class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name.

Starring Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Annalise Basso, Mickey Sumner, Steven Ogg, Timothy V.

Murphy, Sheila Vand, Susan Park, Lena Hall, Shaun Toub, Aleks Paunovic, Rowan Blanchard release date January 25, 2021 (on TNT)


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Snowpiercer' Brings Layton & Wilford Face To Face In First Trailer For Season Two

Daveed Diggs and Sean Bean come face to face in the brand new trailer for the second season of...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this