EMA PREPS FOR HURRICANE DELTA

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 7 minutes ago

Lowndes county emergency management director Cindy Lawrence met with local first responders today to map out a plan for Hurricane Delta.

The golden triangle won't face the brunt of hurricane delta but as chief meteorologist keith gibson just told us, we could be in for some strong weather saturday.

Lowndes county emergency management director cindy lawrence met with local first responders today to map out a plan.

Wcbi reporter stephen pimpo was at that meeting and joins us in studio with more.

Joey, cindy lawrence says her team is prepared for high winds, rain and even the chance for a spin- up tornado.

"yeah it could start off as a drill but it could end up as a reality."

That's the mindset lowndes county emergency management director cindy lawrence takes when preparing for severe weather.

"we're not looking at the hurricane they're talking about coming to the coast.

We're looking at the wind and the rain."

Lawrence says the national weather service told her to be ready for 30- 40 mile-an hour winds, 1-4 inches of rain and the chance for a spin- up tornado.

"we're no stranger to tornados.

We've probably had 10-12 tornados and we know that most of our tornados have been devastating."

Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed by the ef3 tornado in 2019.

The fallout from hurricane delta is expected to reach lowndes county some time after 2 am.

Lowndes county has schools ready to serve as tornado shelters and the sheriff's department and columbus police will provide security if needed.

County and city fire crews are at the ready for search and rescue and damage assessment.

"they'll start gathering their teams, checking equipment and getting everything ready to go in case that event happens."

The different agencies' history of working together has them ready to act.

"it's important to know faces and to know people and to work together that when there is a disaster in your area, we all have one goal and that is to protect the lives of our citizens in our county."

Lawrence's advice to the public is to continue to stay vigilent and keep track of the storm's path.

You can do that by following wcbi news and wcbi weather on facebook and twitter and watch for live updates if the situation warrants.

Roll vo