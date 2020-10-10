Revolutionary Earth gardens grow during its post-season

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

The local nonprofit Revolutionary Earth helps the community even as its growing season slows down.

50 winds: revolutionary earth is a nonprofit that bills itself as an organization dedicated to ecosystem restoration in greater rochester.

As part of that mission, though, the organization is dedicated to feeding the good stuff to those who are struggling.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall has the story garden season might be slowing down but even after revolutionary earth's season is completed, they are still working chris brenna spends the warm months gardening.

The rochester native is the founder and managing director of revolutionary earth, a non?*- profit that began in 2019 growing food for low income people the organization has 10 gardens scattered across rochester in locations including people of hope church and residental neighborhoods .

Though gardening season is over, brenna and his volunteers are still working.

With the height of fall soon approaching, revolutionary earth is pursuing other goals , we tested out delivering other things besides produce the season might be over for revolutionary earth but the crops are still growing in some of their gardens.

Revolutionary earth has two more programs