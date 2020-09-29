Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 cases associated with San Diego schools

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:04s - Published
COVID-19 cases associated with San Diego schools

COVID-19 cases associated with San Diego schools

More than 280 coronavirus cases have been linked to San Diego County K-12 schools, but the case total doesn't tell the whole story.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Confirms Multiple COVID Cases Just Days After School Return [Video]

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Confirms Multiple COVID Cases Just Days After School Return

CBS4's Jessica Vallejo reports at least one case was from William H. Lehman Elementary.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:04Published
Daily 'COVID logs' shed light on challenges, complexities of virus on school campuses [Video]

Daily 'COVID logs' shed light on challenges, complexities of virus on school campuses

Schools rely on honest, trust in dealing with cases

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:36Published
Grossmont Union HS District reopens for in-person learning [Video]

Grossmont Union HS District reopens for in-person learning

The Grossmont Union High School District is reopening for in-person learning, but only select groups of students are taking part.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:36Published