Free Lunch Express Movie - A satirical Bernie Sanders comedy

Free Lunch Express Movie Trailer HD a satirical Bernie Sanders comedy, written and directed by Lenny Britton ("The World According to Billy Potwin," "Precious Find," The Gnar), with colorful narration from legendary actor Malcom McDowell (A Clockwork Orange, Star Trek: Generations, Halloween).

Plot synopsis: From the creators who watched "Airplane!" too many times, comes the surreal story of Bernie Sanders.

This farcical tale takes us from childhood to political icon battling against the Clintons, having drinks with AOC and smoking weed with Ben & Jerry.

Once upon a time lived a man in New England named Bernard Sanders.

His friends called him Bernie.

He was going to run for President of the United States of America and create great change for the people.

He was going to make the world a better place.

But his story actually begins in Brooklyn, 1953.

Bullied as a youth, Bernie becomes interested in communism.

Tired of the rich kids gloating their status in his face, he vows to never pay for another meal again.

It's time for the government to pay for everything!

As Bernie grows up, he is visited by the spirits of pioneering politicians, who guide him through the trenches of the political system and warn him of the dangers of the one percent.

But nothing can deter Bernie's dreams. His journeys through the decades takes him through marijuana infused visits with Ben & Jerry, debates with Hillary Clinton and cocktails with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The path to the White House may be paved with good intentions...usually... but Bernie's got a long and winding road to go if he's going to earn himself those free lunches.

Written and Directed by: Lenny Britton ("The World According to Billy Potwin," "Precious Find," The Gnar) Produced by: Lenny Britton, Sam Brittian (Redlands, And The Past Recedes, Labyrinths), Brad Broyles ("The World According to Billy Potwin,” “Fan Club - News Done Right!”) Narration by: Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange, Star Trek: Generations, Halloween) Starring: Sam Brittian (Redlands, And The Past Recedes, Labyrinths), Jonah Britton ("The World According to Billy Potwin”), Charles Hutchins ( “The Connected”), Robert William Campbell (“Hawaii Five-O,” “Vice Principals"), Laura Aleman (Runner Runner, Sol de Mediancoch), Don Frankel (“The Bold and The Beautiful,” “When We Rise,”), Alexander Aguila (“Shameless”), Jessica Jade Andres (Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far on Foot, “9-1-1”), Elaine Ballace (“The MissAdventures of Camp Elaine”), William Charlton (The Rum Diary, Money Train), Cynthia Kania (Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, "Criminal Minds”), Alycia Cooper (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Sudana Bobatoon (Vice Squad, Secret Agent 00 Soul), Ryan Cole (“Veronica Mars”), Anthony Traina (“Shameless”, Roman J Israel, Esq.), Kevin Sorbo (Let There Be Light, The Santa Suit), Eric Roberts (Runaway Train, The Expendables, Inherent Vice) and Malcom McDowell (A Clockwork Orange, Star Trek: Generations, Halloween).