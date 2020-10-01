The Watch Season 1

The Watch Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Welcome to Ankh-Morpork.

Expect dragon sightings.

THE WATCH follows an unlikely group of misfits, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process.

The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it.

Directed by Craig Viveiros, Brian Kelly, Emma Sullivan (various episodes) starring Richard Dormer, Lara Rossi, Marama Corlett, Jo Eaton-Kent, Adam Hugill, Anna Chancellor, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Ingrid Oliver, Ruth Madeley, Bianca Simone Mannie release date January 2021 (on BBC America)