Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West Releases 'Vote Kanye 2020' Merch Collection & Lists 10 Pillars Of His Presidential Campaign

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Kanye West Releases 'Vote Kanye 2020' Merch Collection & Lists 10 Pillars Of His Presidential Campaign

Kanye West Releases 'Vote Kanye 2020' Merch Collection & Lists 10 Pillars Of His Presidential Campaign

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West Unveils 2020 Campaign Merch, Still Not Campaigning

Kanye West is in the home stretch of his Presidential campaign, and he's laser focused ... on making...
TMZ.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West spends almost $6 million on controversial presidential campaign [Video]

Kanye West spends almost $6 million on controversial presidential campaign

Kanye West has reportedly spent up large on his unconventional presidential campaign.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Kanye West Still Pushing Ahead With Presidential Bid [Video]

Kanye West Still Pushing Ahead With Presidential Bid

Kanye West still insists he's running for President. West is on the ballot in Minnesota and Tennessee. He just missed the filing deadline in Wisconsin. In Missouri, his petition lacked more than..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Kanye West Continues His Presidential Campaign, Cardi B Fires Back at Republican Politician & More | Billboard News [Video]

Kanye West Continues His Presidential Campaign, Cardi B Fires Back at Republican Politician & More | Billboard News

Kanye West is still trying to run for president, Cardi B fires back at a Republican politician and the 'AGT' contestant that did a rendition of Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out of My Head."

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:23Published