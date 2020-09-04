Watch: Indian Army foils Pakistan’s attempt to smuggle weapons in J&K’s

The Army has foiled an attempt to push in arms and ammunition by Pakistan from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a cache, including four AK74 rifles, officials said on Saturday.

Alert troops foiled Pakistan's attempt to push in arms across the LoC in Keran Sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, an Army official said.

He said the Army noticed two-three men transporting some items in a tube tied to a rope across the Kishenganga river.

The troops immediately reached the location and recovered four x AK 74 rifles, eight magazines, and 240 rounds concealed in two bags.

The area has been cordoned off and a search is under progress, the official said.