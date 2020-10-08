Global  
 

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into effect

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into effect

Meanwhile, the two nations accuse each other of bombing civilian areas in the disputed region ahead of ceasefire.


Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to temporary truce [Video]

The ceasefire will start at midday local time (10:00 CET) on Saturday.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree ceasefire after talks [Video]

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting atnoon on Saturday following two weeks of heavy fighting that marked the worstoutbreak of hostilities in the separatist region in a quarter century. Theagreement came a day after Azerbaijan's defence ministry shared footageclaiming its troops entered the village of Talish, which is in Nagorno-Karabakh. Abandoned checkpoints and military barracks could be seen in thevideo, as well as military equipment scattered along a road. Azerbaijan andArmenian foreign ministers said in a statement that the truce was intended toexchange prisoners and recover the dead, adding that specific details would beagreed on later.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan in Moscow for talks [Video]

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to cease-fire after weeks of conflict

 The cease-fire follows two weeks of heavy fighting that marked the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist region in a quarter-century.
Ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan takes effect after deadly clashes

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed in...
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to a ceasefire

After nearly two weeks of clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to suspend...
Ceasefire due to go into effect in Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow deal

Armenia and Azerbaijan set to halt hostilities by midday Saturday as both sides continue to accuse...
Turkish Presidency: “Armenia must end illegal occupation of Azerbaijan” [Video]

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson has told Al Jazeera that his country does not believe a credible ceasefire can be achieved in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan unless Yerevan ends it’s..

Armenia and Azerbaijan clash over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region – video report [Video]

Dozens have been killed in clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces over a disputed area in the south Caucasus region, with international calls mounting for an immediate ceasefire. Tensions..

Foreign powers step up push for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire [Video]

Azeri representatives heading to Geneva and Armenians to Moscow as France, Russia and the US increase efforts to end fighting.

