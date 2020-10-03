Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nagorno-Karabakh: attacks continue despite ceasefire deal

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: attacks continue despite ceasefire deal

Nagorno-Karabakh: attacks continue despite ceasefire deal

On Friday, Russia hosted ceasefire talks in a move to stop the escalation of violence in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

After 10 hours of negotiations, both Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a truce starting on Saturday at noon.

But just moments after it came into effect, both sides accused each other of violating the terms. On Sunday night, a residential building in Ganja, the second-largest city in Azerbaijan, was allegedly hit by an Armenian airstrike, killing nine and injuring at least 13, while Nagorno-Karabakh's military officials said that Azerbaijani forces shelled Stepanakert, the region's capital.

Both sides denied the accusations.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Indian exports to Armenia increased three-fold in past three years

 India's trade with Armenia is steadily increasing, which stood at USD 64.79 million in 2019, and the total exports to the latter have increased three folds for..
DNA
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan report attacks despite cease-fire deal [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan report attacks despite cease-fire deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:35Published
Kim Kardashian donates $1 million to Armenia Fund [Video]

Kim Kardashian donates $1 million to Armenia Fund

Kim Kardashian has donated $1 million dollars to help Armenia amid the ongoing conflict in the country.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Ganja resident: "We believed there was a ceasefire" [Video]

Ganja resident: "We believed there was a ceasefire"

Vesile Mehmedova sifted through the site of her brother's demolished house on Sunday as she looked for the valuables she can find in the debris, following heavy shelling of a residential area of Azerbaijan's Ganja city that killed nine and wounded dozens. Libby Hogan has this story.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:05Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Heavy shelling and civilian casualties in Azerbaijan's second largest city [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Heavy shelling and civilian casualties in Azerbaijan's second largest city

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:48Published

New Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes as ceasefire fails to hold

 Armenian and Azerbaijani forces were engaged in new clashes overnight and Monday morning as the two sides accused each other of violating a Russian-brokered..
WorldNews

Ganja, Azerbaijan Ganja, Azerbaijan City & Municipality in Azerbaijan


Stepanakert Stepanakert Capital of Nagorno-Karabakh

Residents fleeing Stepanakert as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict hits home [Video]

Residents fleeing Stepanakert as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict hits home

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:36Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Stepanakert under fire as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting intensifies [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Stepanakert under fire as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting intensifies

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:55Published

Karabakh’s main city hit as Armenia says it’s ready for mediation

 STEPANAKERT: Armenia accused Azerbai­jani forces of striking the main city in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region on Friday as fighting raged for a sixth day...
WorldNews

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

PM confirms new restrictions in Liverpool City Region [Video]

PM confirms new restrictions in Liverpool City Region

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed Liverpool City will move into the "very high" alert level on Wednesday, and will see pubs, bars, gyms and casinos among the businesses to close. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
PM announces three-tier Covid alert system [Video]

PM announces three-tier Covid alert system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the UK will be divided into "medium", "high" and "very high" Covid alert areas in an attempt to curb the rising infection rate. The system will include the current national measures as well as the possibility of new restrictions introduced into high-risk areas. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:32Published
Rotheram: PM needs to support low-paid hospitality staff [Video]

Rotheram: PM needs to support low-paid hospitality staff

Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram says financial support is needed to help the lower-paid hospitality workers that are to be impacted by new lockdown restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published

Facebook bans Holocaust denial content

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook has announced it will remove all content on its platform that “denies or distorts the Holocaust.”..
The Verge

Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan report shelling of cities despite truce [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan report shelling of cities despite truce

Both sides have accused each other of shelling overnight in breach of a Russian-brokered ceasefire.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:02Published

Nagorno-Karabakh: Iran's dark warning over Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

 A local conflict over a remote region is in grave danger of turning into a new "regional war" that could suck in three major military powers – all with reasons..
New Zealand Herald

Related news from verified sources

Armenia and Azerbaijan report attacks despite ceasefire deal

Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of attacks over the separatist territory of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire frays as Azerbaijan, Armenia allege attacks

Azerbaijan on Sunday accused Armenia of attacking its cities and villages in violation of the...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Japan Today


Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of violating cease-fire

Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of violating cease-fire Azerbaijan and Armenia have both claimed that the other side instigated fresh attacks, in the first...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nagorno-Karabakh truce crumbling as warring sides allege attacks [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh truce crumbling as warring sides allege attacks

The ceasefire has been under pressure since it began on Saturday, following hours of negotiations in Moscow.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:26Published
Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire [Video]

Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire

Rivals accuse each other of breaking truce in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh within minutes of it coming into effect.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published
Azerbaijan And Armenia's Temporary Ceasefire Already Shaky [Video]

Azerbaijan And Armenia's Temporary Ceasefire Already Shaky

Azerbaijan and Armenia's temporary ceasefire came into effect Saturday after almost two weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. But according to CNN, the deal appears fragile, with..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published