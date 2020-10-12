Global  
 

Fresh push for peace as Nagorno-Karabakh truce fails

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Fresh push for peace as Nagorno-Karabakh truce fails

Armenian, Azerbaijani forces engage in new clashes overnight and Monday, days after ceasefire crumbled.


Nagorno-Karabakh: attacks continue despite ceasefire deal [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: attacks continue despite ceasefire deal

On Friday, Russia hosted ceasefire talks in a move to stop the escalation of violence in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. After 10 hours of negotiations, both Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a truce starting on Saturday at noon. But just moments after it came into effect, both sides accused each other of violating the terms. On Sunday night, a residential building in Ganja, the second-largest city in Azerbaijan, was allegedly hit by an Armenian airstrike, killing nine and injuring at least 13, while Nagorno-Karabakh's military officials said that Azerbaijani forces shelled Stepanakert, the region's capital. Both sides denied the accusations. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:25Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan report attacks despite cease-fire deal [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan report attacks despite cease-fire deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:35Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan report shelling of cities despite truce [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan report shelling of cities despite truce

Both sides have accused each other of shelling overnight in breach of a Russian-brokered ceasefire.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:02Published

Ganja resident: "We believed there was a ceasefire" [Video]

Ganja resident: "We believed there was a ceasefire"

Vesile Mehmedova sifted through the site of her brother's demolished house on Sunday as she looked for the valuables she can find in the debris, following heavy shelling of a residential area of Azerbaijan's Ganja city that killed nine and wounded dozens. Libby Hogan has this story.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:05Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Heavy shelling and civilian casualties in Azerbaijan's second largest city [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Heavy shelling and civilian casualties in Azerbaijan's second largest city

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:48Published

Indian exports to Armenia increased three-fold in past three years

 India's trade with Armenia is steadily increasing, which stood at USD 64.79 million in 2019, and the total exports to the latter have increased three folds for..
DNA
Kim Kardashian donates $1 million to Armenia Fund [Video]

Kim Kardashian donates $1 million to Armenia Fund

Kim Kardashian has donated $1 million dollars to help Armenia amid the ongoing conflict in the country.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

