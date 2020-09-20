COVID-19 photo exhibition in Rome is a moving tribute to Italians

Starmer questions PM's new Covid measures in Liverpool



Labour leader Keir Starmer has questioned whether the new Covid alert system, announced today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is enough to "bring the country back from the brink" of the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz.

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:23 Published now