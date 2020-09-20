Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 photo exhibition in Rome is a moving tribute to Italians

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:21s - Published
COVID-19 photo exhibition in Rome is a moving tribute to Italians
COVID-19 photo exhibition in Rome is a moving tribute to Italians

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Italians Italians Nation and ethnic group native to Italy

Kidnapped Mali Politician, French Aid Worker and 2 Italians Freed

 BAMAKO, MALI - Kidnapped Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, French aid worker Sophie Petronin and two Italians were freed Thursday, Mali's presidency said, after..
WorldNews
Italians begin voting in referendum on reducing parliament size [Video]

Italians begin voting in referendum on reducing parliament size

Italians will vote on reducing the size of parliament and in local elections in the government's first test amid the COVID-19 pandemic. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:10Published

Rome Rome Capital of Italy

'Mission: Impossible 7': US star Tom Cruise spotted at filming in Rome [Video]

'Mission: Impossible 7': US star Tom Cruise spotted at filming in Rome

The Hollywood star and castmate Hayley Atwell were filming on the city's famous Fori Imperiali boulevard, which lies between Piazza Venezia and the Colosseum.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Rome dusts off hidden statues for blockbuster show [Video]

Rome dusts off hidden statues for blockbuster show

After decades locked away in a Rome basement, some of the finest sculptures from antiquity have been pulled from the gloom and returned to public view.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published

Tom Cruise continues his impossible mission in Rome

 Actors Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell get a piece of the action while filming the latest "Mission: Impossible" movie in Rome. (Oct. 12)
 
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

All you need to know about the new Covid alert levels [Video]

All you need to know about the new Covid alert levels

Following Boris Johnson's announcement of the new Covid alert levels, take alook at key parts of the speech and the reactions of opposition leaders.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:18Published
'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows [Video]

'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows

White House Chief of State Mark Meadows on Monday refused to speak to reporters after he was asked to keep his mask on, as the risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published
Starmer questions PM's new Covid measures in Liverpool [Video]

Starmer questions PM's new Covid measures in Liverpool

Labour leader Keir Starmer has questioned whether the new Covid alert system, announced today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is enough to "bring the country back from the brink" of the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
PM leaves Downing St for Commons [Video]

PM leaves Downing St for Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for Parliament where he is expected to announce plans for a new three-tier system for localised Covid restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:26Published

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

 This week on 60 Minutes: The COVID-19 treatments showing the most promise; Then, inside the Lincoln Project's campaign against President Trump; And, finding ways..
CBS News

Tweets about this

mambaitaliana

Mamba Italiana RT @haeferlkaffee: "Lockdown Italia" - a photo exhibition in the Capitoline Museums (@museiincomune) in #Rome tells the story of the months… 23 minutes ago

tele6cayes

Radio Télé 6 Univers euronews: Press photographers' images of the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy have been put on display at an exhibition i… https://t.co/E22IWZK5Jf 1 day ago

JeanRui2

Restore America RT @euronews: Press photographers' images of the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy have been put on display at an exhibition in Rome dedicated to… 1 day ago

mariogrechi1

mario grechi Via @euronews: COVID-19 photo exhibition in Rome is a moving tribute to Italians https://t.co/7xbk3ZwSch 2 days ago

dmac5dmark2

Douglas MacDonald #COVID19 photo exhibition in #Rome is a moving tribute to Italians #Italy #photojournalism https://t.co/5jvS0MQe6K 2 days ago

jackruffin1

Jack Ruffin Victoria needs something like this Covid exhibition. It could be both online and in real space. There must be lots… https://t.co/UWpN9QteCb 2 days ago