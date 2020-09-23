Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Happy with how things are unfolding, says KKR captain Karthik

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s - Published
IPL 2020: Happy with how things are unfolding, says KKR captain Karthik

IPL 2020: Happy with how things are unfolding, says KKR captain Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik reacted on his performance against Kings XI Punjab.

Karthik asserted that he is really happy with the way he batted.

"It was time I contributed as a batsman and I'm really happy with the way I batted, the pace at which I batted it helped the team to reach a power score and I'm happy with the way things are unfolding right now," said Karthik.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dinesh Karthik Dinesh Karthik Indian cricketer

IPL 2020 | How the tactical use of Sunil Narine helped KKR outsmart CSK

 After successfully folding Kolkata Knight Riders for 167, Chennai Super Kings raced away to 90 for the loss of just one wicket at the half-way mark of the..
WorldNews
IPL 2020: KKR captain backs Pat Cummins after costly spell against MI [Video]

IPL 2020: KKR captain backs Pat Cummins after costly spell against MI

Mumbai Indians displayed a stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal a comfortable 49-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23. On being asked about the performance of pacer Pat Cummins who gave away 49 runs in his 3-over spell, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said, "I think it's unfair to judge Pat Cummins on basis of this match. He's just been out of quarantine and got permission to play barely a while before match. He's a world class player and I completely trust him."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: Paid price for losing wickets at crucial time, says KXIP's Mayank Agarwal [Video]

IPL 2020: Paid price for losing wickets at crucial time, says KXIP's Mayank Agarwal

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by two runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10. Mayank Agarwal, KXIP's batsman said that his team lost wickets in crucial time and paid the price for it. He also said that it wasn't easy for the new batsman to come and score.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published
KKR bowling Coach Kyle Mills applauds Rahul Tripathi for his magnificent 81 runs against CSK [Video]

KKR bowling Coach Kyle Mills applauds Rahul Tripathi for his magnificent 81 runs against CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders bowling Coach Kyle Mills applauded batsman Rahul Tripathi for scoring 81 against CSK October 08. "He was exceptional and he has been example for young fellow and everyone in the team," said Mills.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

IPL betting racket busted in Indore, 6 arrested [Video]

IPL betting racket busted in Indore, 6 arrested

Police have busted an IPL betting racket in Madhya Pradesh's Indore and arrested six persons in this connection. Mobile phones, laptops and cash over Rs 75,000 have also recovered by the police. Further investigation is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published
IPL 2020: 'Wicket was significantly different to score runs', says DC's Harshal Patel [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Wicket was significantly different to score runs', says DC's Harshal Patel

Delhi Capitals bowler Harshal Patel on October 10 said that wicket was significantly different than what team played other night, the ball was definitely stopping. "We thought if we can get anything over 165 would be a great total as it was significantly differently wicket than what we played other night the ball was definitely stopping," said Patel for scoring less than 200 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published
After defeat, RR Skipper Steve Smith agrees that team needs to work on plenty of areas [Video]

After defeat, RR Skipper Steve Smith agrees that team needs to work on plenty of areas

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith on October 10 agreed that batting has probably not been good enough. "In plenty of areas, I think, where we need to work on. Our batting has probably not been good enough...We're doing some things wrong and it's hurting it considerably," said Steve Smith on being asked 'where is his team falling short', after Rajasthan Royal's defeat. Delhi Capitals defeat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs in 23rd match of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab Cricket team

Skipper Rahul 'expressed satisfaction' over performance of Kings XI [Video]

Skipper Rahul 'expressed satisfaction' over performance of Kings XI

Kings XI Punjab Skipper K L Rahul on October 09 said that execution can go wrong but feel proud the way we played. "I am really proud of the way we played. Execution can go wrong, we understand that. We need to be patient with the team as individuals," said Rahul. Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published
IPL 2020: Bowled on the weakness of batsman, says Rashid Khan [Video]

IPL 2020: Bowled on the weakness of batsman, says Rashid Khan

After securing a win over Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad Right-arm spinner Rashid Khan said that I have been bowling on the weakness of the batsman and got success. "I just try my best to keep it simple for myself and don't put too much pressure my side and just go there and enjoy my bowling and have been doing so far. On these wickets you have to adjust yourself with a line and length. As soon as I came and bowl first three balls I realised what is the right length on this wicket at the same time you have to bowl according to the weakness of the batsman, that's what I have been doing and got success," said Khan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Federal capital of the United Arab Emirates

IPL 2020: KKR hang in long enough to put pressure on us, says CSK Coach Stephen Fleming [Video]

IPL 2020: KKR hang in long enough to put pressure on us, says CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 08 said that Kolkata Knight Riders hung in long enough to put pressure on the team, CSK feel disappointed. "KKR hung in there long enough to put pressure on us and we couldn't just accelerate. We feel disappointed that we let it slip," said Fleming on being asked what went wrong from CSK being in commanding position to losing the match. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in IPL 2020 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Tweets about this

xmili9

‘ميلي RT @Engr_Dianne_dg: “Prioritize your mental and spiritual wellness. Do things that make you happy. Take time to nurture yourself. Don’t rus… 17 hours ago

Engr_Dianne_dg

Yan Torres “Prioritize your mental and spiritual wellness. Do things that make you happy. Take time to nurture yourself. Don’t… https://t.co/mDRs2q63LW 1 day ago

SarahChong_01

Sarah Chong RT @innerlightmg: Prioritize your mental and spiritual wellness. Do things that make you happy. Take time to nurture yourself. Don’t rush t… 3 days ago