IPL 2020: Happy with how things are unfolding, says KKR captain Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik reacted on his performance against Kings XI Punjab.

Karthik asserted that he is really happy with the way he batted.

"It was time I contributed as a batsman and I'm really happy with the way I batted, the pace at which I batted it helped the team to reach a power score and I'm happy with the way things are unfolding right now," said Karthik.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.