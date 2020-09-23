IPL 2020: Happy with how things are unfolding, says KKR captain Karthik
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik reacted on his performance against Kings XI Punjab.
Karthik asserted that he is really happy with the way he batted.
"It was time I contributed as a batsman and I'm really happy with the way I batted, the pace at which I batted it helped the team to reach a power score and I'm happy with the way things are unfolding right now," said Karthik.
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.
Mumbai Indians displayed a stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal a comfortable 49-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23. On being asked about the performance of pacer Pat Cummins who gave away 49 runs in his 3-over spell, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said, "I think it's unfair to judge Pat Cummins on basis of this match. He's just been out of quarantine and got permission to play barely a while before match. He's a world class player and I completely trust him."
