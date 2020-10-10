Fran Matheny Is This Week's Hometown Hero

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 weeks ago

Club maybe make a t at 6-- it'se for this week's hometown hero-- and tonight-- we introduce you a local retiree who has a passion-- for helping others-- 44news reporter megan diventi has the story... decided to use her spare hours--in a different way.... as a result--- she's changing the lives of people all across the country.... "if you can help one person, it's all worth it."

Fran ma-the- knee--is always finding some way to get involved--- fran--providing help during hurricane sandy---and the recent wildfires in california.... "there are a lot of things in your own community that you can help with."

The 85-year-old evansville native---raised 6 kids--- has 15 grandkids--and 32 great- grandkids--- she has worked several jobs throughout her lifetime---but now a days -- fran finds a lot of meaning in how she spends her spare time.

"we are very blessed to have fran on the red cross team."

Since 2012---fran has devoted her time volunteering--- also serving as a case manager for those in need--- "fran volunteers on the blood side, she volunteers on our local disaster team, but she also does deploy.

She has deployed to numerous national disasters."

16 natural disasters to be exact-- her assistance needed everywhere from new york to north carolina--- indiana--ohio---to mississippi-- "volunteers are a heart of any community and without our volunteers there are so many things that we could not do and when you volunteer, you don't have to do big things, you can do small things."

And throughout her years---she's even saved numerous lives--- "there are lots of things out there for us.

We all have talents.

Some of them are more than we are, but we always have a talent.

It's just how we use them."

But aside from all her hours of giving back---- fran is a fififi believer in one very special thing--that makes her a standout no matter where she goes.... kindness towards others .... "there's little small things that can help somebody else and make somebody else happy."

Reporting in evansville-- md--44news.