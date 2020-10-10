Assessing the Damage in Crowley After Delta

Video Credit: KADN - Published 2 weeks ago

Taking it over to evangeline parish---a heads up for residents in ville platte ---east side water system customers may outage later this evening into the overnight hours.

E-s-w-s will try to delay the outage as long as possible given the timeline of the hurricane force winds reaching the area.

The outage will preserve the well motors.

E-s-w-s suggest filling bathtubs with water before going to bed this evening--and asking customers to conserve water as much as possible.

It has been a hurricane season for the record books, especially on the louisiana coast, where residents are waking up again to a disaster scene after hurricane "delta" paid an unwelcome visit.

They had not even finished cleaning up from the last hurricane to hit in one struck.

Fox news caroline shively is in hard-hit lake charles, louisiana, where help is on the way.

Hurricane "delta" roared on shore south of here in creole, louisiana, as a category two storm.

The're used to storms here, of course.

The last one coming just six weeks ago, but, it does't get any easier.

For louisiana residents, it was a bad case of deja vu.

Battered by a hurricane for the second time in six weeks.

Pelted by sheets of rain.

Hammered by high winds.

"delta" sent shards of sheet metal bouncing down a street, and that was the danger flying debris.

Both from this storm, and leftover from hurricane "laura" in late august.

Thousands fled, but, some stayed.mos says: "if something happens, me and my family are gonna go out together."gaudet says: "w've done about 20 search and rescue missions where w're pulling people from homes right now."

Early saturday, the cajun navy was once again patrolling the streets in lake charles.

The rescue and relief group has been on the ground here since hurricane "laura" hit in august, helping hard-hit residents get back to their homes.gaudet says: "people are trapped by floodwater.

Ther's debris tha's keeping them from being able to get out of their homes, as well, or they do't have vehicles to with."

It will be a long road to recovery.

Powe's out for thousands as far west as texas, and here in lake charles, the hope is that this hurricane season is finally history.

The founder of the cajun navy told us, today, it wo't be easy getting folks here in lake charles back up on their feet, but, they plan to stay for the next six months, at least.

In lake charles, louisiana, 'm caroline shively, fox news.

