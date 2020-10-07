Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CANCER FREE

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
CANCER FREE

CANCER FREE

A Starkville family learned their 18 month old daughter had a form of pediatric cancer in 2018 but she is now cancer free.

A starkville family learned their 18 month old daughter had a form of pediatric cancer back in 2018.

éé but now the scans have come back clear and she's cancer free.éé just two years ago reagan bradford was diagnosed with b- cell lymphoma.

éé on monday, doctors told parents t.j.

And joy bradford their now 3 year old daughter is completely done with treatment.

éé and to celebrate the great news, the couple invited family, friends and neighbors for a drive thru celebration.

éé dozens stopped by to share well wishes, gifts, and pictures with the family.

éé the bradford's say this was one of the toughest moments to experience but their extremely blessed reagan came out victorious .

éé " it was challenging probably the most challenging thing i've ever experienced in life but we see god's hand every step of the way literally he's been faithful literally the things that they promised she experience she did it she took it in stride she did it with grace."

" it's one of those things that you never think can happen to you or your family but god's been faithful god's been with us every step of the way he's given us peace and just people encouraging us and just being around us that's a real big thing to have.

People are just coming by and celebrating that little rockstar of a girl and his blessings to our heart for people who come by who have called and just checking in did you say she is a survivor."

You can see the full story on reagan's journey on our website at wcbi dot com.

éé




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Helpline for cancer patients in COVID times

Helpline for cancer patients in COVID times THE destruction caused by COVID-19 has spared none. At a time when approaching hospitals seems risky...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Torquay Herald Express


Cancer charity offers special cancer kits to those undergoing treatment

Cancer charity offers special cancer kits to those undergoing treatment They are available to order free of charge and delivered straight to your door.
Daily Record - Published


Tweets about this

DrthSpwn

Chris Spain RT @NJSP: Update on a Brave Little Warrior! In July we told you about Rocco, a brave 2-year-old boy battling stage 4 Neuroblastoma, whic… 5 seconds ago

FreeRASnow

Republic of American States The truth of kalifornia. Beautiful sea of RED amidst cancer spots of blue. Red America, we don't have to live this… https://t.co/RZr2lLYKoC 47 seconds ago

lauragarde24

Laura Garde RT @VickyKramer16: I have terminal cancer. My dying wish is for everyone to vote and pray for peace, equality, kindness and respect. We are… 1 minute ago

gohardgokam

Kam 🌙 RT @jaydenshendrix: YALLL MY MOM IS OFFICIALLY BREAST CANCER FREE!! 💗💗 Can’t wait for these pics tho😍😍 https://t.co/qYpcS70UT7 2 minutes ago

mistaketheory

𝔱𝔥𝔬𝔪𝔞𝔰 RT @AaronFullerton: THE BALL: I thought we were going to dinner to celebrate five years cancer-free. My wife had other plans. https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago

madelinetosh

Madelinetosh It’s officially Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To honor it, we’ve got a selection of great looking kits that suppor… https://t.co/ibjsR3cM0r 5 minutes ago

S_Cruzzz_

𝙲𝚁𝚄𝚉 RT @CocoaTheDon: my dad is officially cancer free!!!!!!! 😭❤️ 6 minutes ago

Ordinar45758781

Princess N @DailyMail Earthing is good at prevent & fight almost all health problem,go DIY a grounding mat,pillow or sheet for… https://t.co/P2atLesVbe 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

UK cancer patients missing treatment due to COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

UK cancer patients missing treatment due to COVID-19 pandemic

The NHS is a free-for-all service, yet it cannot cope with demand.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published
RI Girl Battling Cancer Gets Magical Gift From Photographer [Video]

RI Girl Battling Cancer Gets Magical Gift From Photographer

Arianna Taft is fighting an advanced form of kidney cancer. A photographer offered her a free Disney photoshoot to lift her spirits. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:39Published
Rhode Island Girl Battling Cancer Gets Free Disney Princess Photoshoot [Video]

Rhode Island Girl Battling Cancer Gets Free Disney Princess Photoshoot

Arianna Taft is fighting an advanced form of kidney cancer. A photographer offered her a free Disney photoshoot to lift her spirits.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:28Published