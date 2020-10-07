Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

A Starkville family learned their 18 month old daughter had a form of pediatric cancer in 2018 but she is now cancer free.

éé but now the scans have come back clear and she's cancer free.éé just two years ago reagan bradford was diagnosed with b- cell lymphoma.

éé on monday, doctors told parents t.j.

And joy bradford their now 3 year old daughter is completely done with treatment.

éé and to celebrate the great news, the couple invited family, friends and neighbors for a drive thru celebration.

éé dozens stopped by to share well wishes, gifts, and pictures with the family.

éé the bradford's say this was one of the toughest moments to experience but their extremely blessed reagan came out victorious .

éé " it was challenging probably the most challenging thing i've ever experienced in life but we see god's hand every step of the way literally he's been faithful literally the things that they promised she experience she did it she took it in stride she did it with grace."

" it's one of those things that you never think can happen to you or your family but god's been faithful god's been with us every step of the way he's given us peace and just people encouraging us and just being around us that's a real big thing to have.

People are just coming by and celebrating that little rockstar of a girl and his blessings to our heart for people who come by who have called and just checking in did you say she is a survivor."

éé