Las Vegas Raiders light Al Davis memorial torch at new HQ
The Las Vegas Raiders are honoring original owner Al Davis by lighting the eternal flame at their Henderson headquarters.
The torch was built shortly after Davis passed away in 2011 and was lit before every Raiders home game in Oakland.
The organization had a new 3D printed torch built inside Allegiant Stadium to honor Davis.
