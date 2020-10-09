Delhi University's first cut off list 2020 released, cut-off for top courses at 100 %|Oneindia News

Once again the Cut-offs at the top colleges of Delhi University touch the sky.

The Delhi University has announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission on Saturday with the Lady Shri Ram College peggingthe score at 100 per cent for three Honours courses while the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce set two of its most well-known courses - Economics and BCom at 99 per cent and 99.5 per cent.

The Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 per cent score for general category in BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology.

Hansraj College's cut-off for BCom (Hons) has risen a full percentage point to 99.25% in DU Cut off 2020.

