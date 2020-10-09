Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi University's first cut off list 2020 released, cut-off for top courses at 100 %|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Delhi University's first cut off list 2020 released, cut-off for top courses at 100 %|Oneindia News

Delhi University's first cut off list 2020 released, cut-off for top courses at 100 %|Oneindia News

Once again the Cut-offs at the top colleges of Delhi University touch the sky.

The Delhi University has announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission on Saturday with the Lady Shri Ram College peggingthe score at 100 per cent for three Honours courses while the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce set two of its most well-known courses - Economics and BCom at 99 per cent and 99.5 per cent.

The Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 per cent score for general category in BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology.

Hansraj College's cut-off for BCom (Hons) has risen a full percentage point to 99.25% in DU Cut off 2020.

#DelhiUniversity #LSR #DUFirstCutOff


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Delhi University announces first cut-off list for undergraduate courses

Delhi University (DU) announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission on Saturday with...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this

AdityaP00629843

Aditya Pratap Singh The first cut off list of #University_of_Delhi has been released.This time admissions will be online. For more info… https://t.co/stYOFVUIbs 3 minutes ago

theupdaterpost

Daily News DU cut off 2020: Delhi University releases first cut-off list at https://t.co/n69OMfY13o; 100% cut-off at LSR https://t.co/6RLfbFsSnL 7 minutes ago

ashokramsingh

अशोक सिंह ..,🤭 RT @PTI_News: Delhi University announces first cut-off list for undergraduate admission; LSR College has 100 per cent cut-offs for three Ho… 8 minutes ago

_Himansh__

Himansh Sharma RT @TheQuint: The first #CutOff for Economics, Political Science, & Psychology at #DelhiUniversity's #LadyShriCollegeforWomen has closed at… 9 minutes ago

TheQuint

The Quint The first #CutOff for Economics, Political Science, & Psychology at #DelhiUniversity's #LadyShriCollegeforWomen has… https://t.co/m9u5JoaSLu 12 minutes ago

mannainfinitys1

mannainfinitysoul DU Cut Off 2020: Delhi University Announces First Cut-Off List https://t.co/KOc2KmmwYL 12 minutes ago

ham_brahmasmi

NIRALA🐾🐾🐾 Delhi University First Cut Off List 2020: 100% needed for 3 LSR courses #DelhiUniversity #DUCutoff #DUCutoff2020… https://t.co/XpJvEm90lW 26 minutes ago

MikeDesai

Mike Desai RT @TheQuint: Delhi University released its first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions for 2020-21. Read more: https://t.co/LaSuLk0YS… 30 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR: Kolkata look to keep winning momentum | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR: Kolkata look to keep winning momentum | Oneindia News

Five losses in six games, nothing seems to be going Kings XI Punjab’s way. Right from the first game when the lost the Super Over contest to Delhi Capitals, things have been bumpy, to say the least..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:19Published
Delhi's 1st-of-its-kind smog tower| Fighting Delhi pollution | Oneindia News [Video]

Delhi's 1st-of-its-kind smog tower| Fighting Delhi pollution | Oneindia News

The Delhi cabinet has approved a proposal to install a smog tower in the heart of the capital at Connaught Place. CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the ₹ 20 crore structure will come up in the next 10..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published
DC vs RR Match Preview : CM Deepak feels Rajasthan can bounce back against Delhi | Oneindia News [Video]

DC vs RR Match Preview : CM Deepak feels Rajasthan can bounce back against Delhi | Oneindia News

A battle of two sides sailing in different boats altogether in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 takes place on Friday as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Sharjah. It's been a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:34Published