Big B turns 78, fans wish him healthy life

Ahead of Dussehra festival, rehearsals of Ramleela began with full swing under COVID-19 guidelines in UP's Prayagraj on October 07. Actors are doing rehearsals wearing face masks. They are following all the safety norms amid coronavirus fear. Less spectators will be allowed to witness the grand Ramleela amid pandemic. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic celebrations will not be on a grand scale this year. Dussehra will be celebrated on October 25 this year.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 14 announced that the under-construction Mughal museum in Agra city will be renamed after Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji. Yogi Adityanath in his three-year rule had changed the names of several places including Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj. Hotel and Restaurant Association, Director Rakesh Roshan said, "I don't think changing name will have an impact on tourism. It is a political gimmick. Agra is famous across the world for Taj Mahal."
Meet the fan of actor Amitabh Bachchan from Surat, who has been collecting his photos since 1999. Divyesh plants 11 saplings every year on actor's birthday. He said, "I have collected over 7,000 photos of Amit and met him on 10 occasions in my life. I plant 11 saplings on his birthday every year." He also sang a song, and wishes him a happy birthday. Legendary actor turned 78 today.
A sculptor in Asansol, West Bengal has created a wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput as a mark of tribute to the late Bollywood actor. The sculptor, Sukanto Roy has unveiled the wax statue at his museum and people have been coming in to get a glimpse of the statue. Some were also seen taking pictures with the wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput. The sculptor is reportedly a big fan of the late actor. Roy has also created the wax statue of other famous personalities including actor Amitabh Bachchan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at his museum. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14th June, 2020. CBI, ED and NCB are probing different angles of the case. Sushant’s family has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and his family of abetment to suicide and siphoning off the actor’s money. Rhea, her brother Showik and some others are also under the custody of the NCB in connection with the drug angle of the Sushant death case. Watch the full video for all the details.
A supermarket, which will provide work to acid attack survivors, opened in Mumbai's Bandra on October 11. The supermarket was opened with help of Saahas Foundation. The Saahas Foundation was founded in 2016 by Daulat Bi Khan, who herself is an acid attack survivor. The NGO was started with a goal of empowering acid attack survivors.
Bollywood actresses were snapped in and around Mumbai on October 10. Actress Raveena Tandon was seen at Mumbai airport. Raveena will next be seen in 'KGF: Chapter 2'. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was clicked outside a salon in Mumbai. She was seen taking COVID precautions. 'Angrezi Medium' actress Radhika Madan paused and posed for paparazzi. Actress is currently busy with her upcoming project 'Shiddat'.