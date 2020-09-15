Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Big B turns 78, fans wish him healthy life

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Big B turns 78, fans wish him healthy life

Big B turns 78, fans wish him healthy life

Amitabh Bachchan's fans gathered in Prayagraj, his home town, to celebrate his 78th birthday.

A dance performance was held by fans to mark the special day.

Meanwhile, fans in Mumbai also gathered near Big B's residence.

"I want Amitabh Bachchan to have a healthy life.

I will pray to God," said a fan in Mumbai.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Allahabad Allahabad Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India

Prayagraj gears up for Ramleela, performers to follow COVID guidelines [Video]

Prayagraj gears up for Ramleela, performers to follow COVID guidelines

Ahead of Dussehra festival, rehearsals of Ramleela began with full swing under COVID-19 guidelines in UP's Prayagraj on October 07. Actors are doing rehearsals wearing face masks. They are following all the safety norms amid coronavirus fear. Less spectators will be allowed to witness the grand Ramleela amid pandemic. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic celebrations will not be on a grand scale this year. Dussehra will be celebrated on October 25 this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:14Published
CM Yogi renames Agra's Mughal museum after Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji [Video]

CM Yogi renames Agra's Mughal museum after Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 14 announced that the under-construction Mughal museum in Agra city will be renamed after Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji. Yogi Adityanath in his three-year rule had changed the names of several places including Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj. Hotel and Restaurant Association, Director Rakesh Roshan said, "I don't think changing name will have an impact on tourism. It is a political gimmick. Agra is famous across the world for Taj Mahal."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Indian film actor

Big-B fan in Surat has collection of 7000 photographs of legendary actor [Video]

Big-B fan in Surat has collection of 7000 photographs of legendary actor

Meet the fan of actor Amitabh Bachchan from Surat, who has been collecting his photos since 1999. Divyesh plants 11 saplings every year on actor's birthday. He said, "I have collected over 7,000 photos of Amit and met him on 10 occasions in my life. I plant 11 saplings on his birthday every year." He also sang a song, and wishes him a happy birthday. Legendary actor turned 78 today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:42Published
Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue created by Bengal sculptor [Video]

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue created by Bengal sculptor

A sculptor in Asansol, West Bengal has created a wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput as a mark of tribute to the late Bollywood actor. The sculptor, Sukanto Roy has unveiled the wax statue at his museum and people have been coming in to get a glimpse of the statue. Some were also seen taking pictures with the wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput. The sculptor is reportedly a big fan of the late actor. Roy has also created the wax statue of other famous personalities including actor Amitabh Bachchan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at his museum. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14th June, 2020. CBI, ED and NCB are probing different angles of the case. Sushant’s family has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and his family of abetment to suicide and siphoning off the actor’s money. Rhea, her brother Showik and some others are also under the custody of the NCB in connection with the drug angle of the Sushant death case. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:41Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Supermarket run by acid attack survivors opens in Mumbai [Video]

Supermarket run by acid attack survivors opens in Mumbai

A supermarket, which will provide work to acid attack survivors, opened in Mumbai's Bandra on October 11. The supermarket was opened with help of Saahas Foundation. The Saahas Foundation was founded in 2016 by Daulat Bi Khan, who herself is an acid attack survivor. The NGO was started with a goal of empowering acid attack survivors.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:49Published
Bollywood divas spotted in 'sapno ka shahar' Mumbai [Video]

Bollywood divas spotted in 'sapno ka shahar' Mumbai

Bollywood actresses were snapped in and around Mumbai on October 10. Actress Raveena Tandon was seen at Mumbai airport. Raveena will next be seen in 'KGF: Chapter 2'. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was clicked outside a salon in Mumbai. She was seen taking COVID precautions. 'Angrezi Medium' actress Radhika Madan paused and posed for paparazzi. Actress is currently busy with her upcoming project 'Shiddat'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Tweets about this

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia Big B turns 78, fans wish him healthy life https://t.co/WSVh4v5mWF #India #prayagraj #BigB #AmitabhBachchan… https://t.co/iOzDlrY0r7 34 minutes ago

Swispy

Swispy (Fresh outta Twit jail) @derekalexander I honestly wish him the best. I really do. Because if he DOES croak from COVID, it turns him into a… https://t.co/SJW40SiP7b 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

EDDIE MURPHY LAUGH 'TIL IT HURTS documentary movie [Video]

EDDIE MURPHY LAUGH 'TIL IT HURTS documentary movie

EDDIE MURPHY LAUGH 'TIL IT HURTS documentary movie trailer - No surprise that Eddie Murphy was voted most popular kid in his high school graduating class. Despite humble beginnings in Brooklyn, New..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:36Published