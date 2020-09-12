Nottingham was packed with partygoers on the final Saturday before a local coronavirus lockdown was due to go into force.

Revellers pack Nottingham city centre on last Saturday before local lockdown

The British city will be subject to stricter local rules on Monday 12 October after infection rates became some of the highest in England.

But despite infection rate concerns, the city was packed at 10pm as bars closed, following existing coronavirus closing-time rules.

Streets and public transport were particularly busy, with revellers all going home at once.