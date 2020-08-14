Global  
 

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Aarey: 800 acres declared forest in Mumbai, Metro shed to be shifted|Oneindia News

A big cheer to all the environmentalists and the people of Mumbai who took to the streets in protest against the clearing of the AArey forest as the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the government is now shifting the metro car shed project from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg in Mumbai.

He said the building which has come up in Aarey forest will be utilised for some other public purpose.

Thackeray said the government had earlier declared 600 acre of Aarey land as forest but now it has been revised to 800 acre.

He also added that there will be no infringement on rights of tribals in the Aarey forest.

He went on to say that Biodiversity in Aarey needs to be to conserved and protected.

#SaveAArey #AareyMetroshed #AAreyForest


