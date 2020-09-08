Black voters at Kansas City rally talk about why they are backing Trump

Black voters at a Donald Trump rally in Kansas City talked about why they are backing a man his critics say is a racist.

Stressing that "we're not Russian bots", the women said it was important for them to attend to show that there are Black voters in the US that back the president.

They added that they believe the president will win another term.