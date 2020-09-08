Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black voters at Kansas City rally talk about why they are backing Trump

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Black voters at Kansas City rally talk about why they are backing Trump

Black voters at Kansas City rally talk about why they are backing Trump

Black voters at a Donald Trump rally in Kansas City talked about why they are backing a man his critics say is a racist.

Black voters at a Donald Trump rally in Kansas City talked about why they are backing a man his critics say is a racist.

Stressing that "we're not Russian bots", the women said it was important for them to attend to show that there are Black voters in the US that back the president.

They added that they believe the president will win another term.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump supporters gather for rally and car parade in Kansas City, Missouri [Video]

Trump supporters gather for rally and car parade in Kansas City, Missouri

Supporters of Donald trump gathered for a car parade and rally in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday 10 October. Local reports said thousands of people gathered for the event.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:28Published
Thousands of supporters from across the country rally for Trump in Kansas City [Video]

Thousands of supporters from across the country rally for Trump in Kansas City

A rally was held for President Donald Trump at the National World War I Museum over the weekend.

Credit: WDAF     Duration: 01:32Published
Hundreds of drivers and bikers gather at pro-Trump rally in Oregon City [Video]

Hundreds of drivers and bikers gather at pro-Trump rally in Oregon City

Hundreds of drivers and bikers gathered at pro-Trump rally in Oregon City on Monday (September 7). Video footage from the rally shows a large turnout of drivers and bikers showing support for the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:55Published