It Was In The Bag: How SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan Got Herself Pushed Out Of A Job

Spinning giant SoulCycle filed for an IPO the same year Melanie Whelan took the helm.

But just four years later, she resigned.

Or, to be exact, was pushed out.

According to Business Insider, Whelan's 2019 corporate demise stemmed from her trying to expense on a company credit card two Christian Dior bags, totaling $5,100.

One was a purse for herself, and the other was a backpack for one of her 'favorites,' Patrick Ryan-Southern, the head of international markets.


