What You Should Know Before You Go Shopping For Life Insurance

Unfortunately, the novel coronavirus pandemic has gotten more and more Americans thinking about writing wills and getting life insurance.

According to Business Insider, if you're in the market for a life insurance policy, there are three things to know before you sign on the dotted line.

First, a term life insurance policy is usually the cheapest.

And the younger you are when you take it out, the cheaper it usually is.