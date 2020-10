Different parts of England will be split up into “medium”, “high” or “veryhigh” local Covid alert areas under a new three-tier system Boris Johnson isexpected to announce on Monday.



Related videos from verified sources How effective is the COVID-19 app?



The contact-tracing app for England and Wales has only sent one alert about a COVID-19 outbreak at a venue since its launch. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:00 Published 3 days ago Wales considers travel restrictions for rest of UK



Health Minister for Wales Vaughan Gething says the Welsh Government is considering imposing quarantine restrictions on people travelling into Wales from areas of the UK with high prevalence of.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:45 Published 6 days ago Wales to consider introducing restrictions on people from UK coronavirus hotspots



The Welsh Government is considering imposing quarantine restrictions on peopletravelling into Wales from areas of the UK with high prevalence ofcoronavirus, its health minister says. Vaughan Gething.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 6 days ago