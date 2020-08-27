Man shot, killed during protests in Denver; suspect acting as 'armed security guard' in custody
A man was shot and killed near the Denver Art Museum Saturday afternoon.
A suspect is in custody, police said.
A second person was initially arrested, but police later determined that second person was not affiliated with the shooting.
