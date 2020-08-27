Man shot, killed during protests in Denver; suspect acting as 'armed security guard' in custody Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:46s - Published 5 minutes ago Man shot, killed during protests in Denver; suspect acting as 'armed security guard' in custody A man was shot and killed near the Denver Art Museum Saturday afternoon. A suspect is in custody, police said. A second person was initially arrested, but police later determined that second person was not affiliated with the shooting. 0

