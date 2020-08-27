Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man shot, killed during protests in Denver; suspect acting as 'armed security guard' in custody

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Man shot, killed during protests in Denver; suspect acting as 'armed security guard' in custody

Man shot, killed during protests in Denver; suspect acting as 'armed security guard' in custody

A man was shot and killed near the Denver Art Museum Saturday afternoon.

A suspect is in custody, police said.

A second person was initially arrested, but police later determined that second person was not affiliated with the shooting.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Security guard in custody after fatal shooting amid dueling protests in Denver, police say

Security guard in custody after fatal shooting amid dueling protests in Denver, police say Related: One dead after gunfire at downtown Denver rallies; private security guard on contract by...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsUpworthyChicago S-TCBS NewsUSATODAY.com


PHOTOS: One dead amid gunfire at dueling downtown Denver rallies

One person has died and another man, who 9News confirmed was a private security guard contracted by...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •CBS News


1 Person Dead In Shooting That Followed Day Of Far-Right, Far-Left Rallies In Denver

Police said a private security guard was taken into custody as a suspect in connection to the...
NPR - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Tweets about this

par4islgolf

Par4 RT @EliseSchmelzer: New: Family of man shot and killed during protests in Denver Saturday have identified him as Lee Keltner, 49. His son s… 5 minutes ago

KJRH2HD

2 Works for You One person was shot and killed near the Denver Art Museum Saturday afternoon. A suspect is in custody, police said.… https://t.co/PT6UfILXG2 33 minutes ago

LaNcENw65

✨Freedom✨🇺🇸✨ Man shot, killed during dual protests in Denver; suspect in custody!! It’s going to get uglier now!✊🏽 https://t.co/3h0MXA1r7R via @YouTube 39 minutes ago

NBC26

NBC26 News One person was shot and killed near the Denver Art Museum Saturday afternoon. A suspect is in custody, police said. https://t.co/8NYV6HqakX 59 minutes ago

PIX11News

PIX11 News Man shot, killed during Denver protests; suspect acting as security guard in custody https://t.co/SvQeJ1BB4C https://t.co/fb6ZAp3qGc 59 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Man shot, killed during dual protests in Denver; suspect in custody [Video]

Man shot, killed during dual protests in Denver; suspect in custody

A man was shot and killed near the Denver Art Museum Saturday afternoon. A suspect is in custody, police said. A second person was initially arrested, but police later determined that second person was..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:16Published
Armored Vehicle Security Officer Shot, Killed During Robbery In Cockrell Hill [Video]

Armored Vehicle Security Officer Shot, Killed During Robbery In Cockrell Hill

Police officers are searching for a man and his female accomplice after an armored vehicle security guard was shot and killed Monday morning.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:50Published
Suspect Arrested In Kenosha Shooting, President Trump To Send In National Guard [Video]

Suspect Arrested In Kenosha Shooting, President Trump To Send In National Guard

Two people were shot to death and another was wounded during a third night of protests in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man who was shot several times by police...

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:18Published