Sunday update: Man shot, killed during protests in Denver; suspect acting as 'armed security guard' in custody Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:55s - Published 4 minutes ago Sunday update: Man shot, killed during protests in Denver; suspect acting as 'armed security guard' in custody A man was shot and killed near the Denver Art Museum Saturday afternoon. A suspect is in custody, police said. A second person was initially arrested, but police later determined that second person was not affiliated with the shooting. 0

