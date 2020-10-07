Why this NBA title is the most impressive one yet for Lakers, LeBron Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 03:03s - Published 2 minutes ago Why this NBA title is the most impressive one yet for Lakers, LeBron SportsPulse: The Lakers and LeBron are back on top. LA gets their 17th. LeBron get his 4th. Both should look at this championship for what it is- arguably their most impressive feat yet. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend