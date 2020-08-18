Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:56s - Published 4 days ago

Family of beloved MTA driver honor him call for peace at vigil

AFTER TWO SEPERATE ATTACKS ONMARYLAND TRANSIT AUTHORITYEMPLOYEES THIS WEEK.

WMAR2NEWSBALTIMORE CITY POLICEHEADQUARTERS TONIGHT WITH THELATEST ON BOTH OF THOSEINVESTIGATIONS.Looklive New tonight Policearrested a man for assaultingthat MTA officer.

This weekendthe family and friends of thebeloved bus driver who waskilled remembered him at anemotional vigil.

Take PkgShaka Kamara Jr the wasarrested for the assault on aMTA police Officer at theUpton Metro Subway Station.There are several videoscirculating on social media ofthat officer unconscious.

Wefelt they were too graphic toshare.

1:13-1:16“Itunbelievable.

Things like thisin Baltimore City that canhappen” That assault cameafter the shooting of belovedMTA bus driver Marcus Parks.The family and friends ofParks held a vigil for the51-year old father of threeand grandfather.

Aaron ParksSon 16:44-17:06“He meant alot to everybody that is hereright now.

He meant a lot tome and my brother.

He was asupporter.

He worked hard forus.

He provided for us.

He wasa great friend.

He didwhatever he could do for thecommunity”for MTA for 20 years and was agraduate of Lake CliftonEastern High School.

Theentire school communityfeeling the loss of a man whonever missed a basketball orfootball game.

2:27-2:32“ Weknow the legacy he leftbehind.

We know he was atevery football game everybasketball game” His friendsdescribed him as a jokesterwho loved making people smile.Patrice Nelson Felton Friend7:37-7:42“Celebrating hislife not his death, his life.Because he was a great person.Eddie looklive live Policecharged two people with firstand second degree murder andseveral weapon relatedcharges.

Police say the MTAofficer that was assaulted isrecovering from non lifethreatening injuries.

Indowntown Baltimore EddieKadhim WMAR2 News.

