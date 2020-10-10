Global  
 

Christopher Columbus Statue Covered Ahead Of National Holiday

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:31s - Published
The statue in Schenley Park is the center of a debate about whether the statue should be removed or not, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.


