'England win over Belgium hugely satisfying' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:36s - Published 2 hours ago 'England win over Belgium hugely satisfying' England's Nations League victory over the world's top-ranked side, Belgium, should be 'hugely satisfying' for Gareth Southgate, according to former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this