Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Economics Nobel goes to research on bidding: why is it important? | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Economics Nobel goes to research on bidding: why is it important? | Oneindia News

Economics Nobel goes to research on bidding: why is it important? | Oneindia News

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to Paul R.

Milgrom and Robert B.

Wilson “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats." Why is it important to have a theory on auctions?

Watch the video for more.

#NobelPrize2020 #EconomicsNobel2020 #SverigesRiksbankPrize


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020, WHY? | Oneindia News [Video]

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020, WHY? | Oneindia News

This year's Nobel Peace prize was hotly contested, even the US President Donald Trump was nominated for it and in an election year it would have significantly boosted his campaign projecting him as a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published