Simon Cowell's back surgery recovery is 'ahead of schedule'
Music mogul Simon Cowell is ahead of schedule in his recovery from back surgery, according to an insider.
Simon Cowell walking 10k steps a day after back injuryDaily physio sessions, exercise and constant care from his girlfriend Lauren Silverman are helping Simon Cowell recover from his back injury.
‘If you had died I would have killed you’: Sinitta’s birthday tribute to Simon CowellSinitta spoke about Simon Cowell’s bike accident in a birthday post. The television personality is now 61 years old, and his showbiz pal Sinitta has taken to social media to share a touching message..
Simon Cowell is on the mend after breaking his backAccording to Sinitta, her close friend Simon Cowell has "taken some steps" as he continues to recover from breaking his back.