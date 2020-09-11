Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:12s
British Airways boss pushed out after tough year

BA boss Alex Cruz has been ousted after a tough year that saw him force through 13,000 job cuts at the carrier.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.


