Van-Tam: Covid picked up pace in northern England

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says the Covid pandemic has "picked up pace" in the north of England, however infection rates are increasing across the UK.

He urged people to continue using the NHS test and trace system which remains "vitally important".

Report by Alibhaiz.

