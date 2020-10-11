Global  
 

Bollywood sues 2 channels for defamation: From SRK to Karan Johar | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:20s - Published
In a major development, big names in Bollywood have sued 2 top news channels for calling the industry druggies and scumand other such language during coverage of the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The suit has been filed against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari of the channel; and Times Now and its top faces Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar.

Here are the details.

