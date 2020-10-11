Global  
 

China's Qingdao will test nine million residents for coronavirus within five days after 12 new cases emerge

China's Qingdao is going to test the entire city of more than nine million residents for coronavirus in just five days after 12 new cases emerged.

In the video, filmed on October 12, residents were queuing to have a coronavirus test.

Five districts in Qingdao will be tested within three days, while the whole city will be tested within five days.

The video was provided by local media with permission.




