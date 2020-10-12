England and Wales ‘will consider extra restrictions on top of three-tier lockdown’, says Welsh health minister

England and Wales will consider extra coronavirus restrictions on top of the incoming three-tier lockdown, the Welsh health minister has said.

Vaughan Gething said the new system alone would not be enough to bring the UK’s R number below one - meaning the number of people contracting coronavirus decreases.

He said Wales is considering adopting England’s three-tier lockdown, set to be announced by prime minister Boris Johnson later on Monday.

Credit: Welsh Government