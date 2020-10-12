'Preston supports Project Big Picture'
Preston's owner's representative Peter Risdale says the Championship club 'would welcome' new proposals outlined in Project Big Picture.
What is Project Big Picture?Proposals have been drawn up which would see a radical overhaul of the PremierLeague in an attempt to safeguard the future of clubs below the top flight.
'Most PL clubs against Project Big Picture'Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says most Premier League clubs are not in favour of Project Big Picture.
'Proposals will make football sustainable'Chairman of League Two side Forest Green Rovers Dale Vince believes Project Big Picture would make the entire football pyramid more sustainable.