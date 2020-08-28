Gal Gadot, an Israeli actress, being criticized for taking on new role as 'Cleopatra'
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Duration: 00:54s - Published
2 minutes ago
Gal Gadot, an Israeli actress, being criticized for taking on new role as 'Cleopatra'
Gal Gadot will star as 'Cleopatra' in an upcoming Paramount film, but the casting is being criticized since she is an Israeli actress.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Gal Gadot has confirmed she will star in a new Cleopatra biopic, reuniting with her Wonder Woman...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
23 hours ago
Some said a Black actress should have been cast instead of the white Israeli star, who shared her...
Upworthy - Published
15 hours ago
"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot announced she will star as Cleopatra, the Queen of Egypt, in a new...
USATODAY.com - Published
11 hours ago Also reported by •
Upworthy
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources