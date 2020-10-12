Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Vick: Dak has handled his career extremely well, I was in disbelief over his injury | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Michael Vick: Dak has handled his career extremely well, I was in disbelief over his injury | UNDISPUTED

Michael Vick: Dak has handled his career extremely well, I was in disbelief over his injury | UNDISPUTED

Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle while being tackled in the 3rd quarter in yesterday’s win against the New York Giants.

Dak was carted off and immediately taken to a hospital where he underwent a successful surgery last night.

Hear what Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and Michael Vick have to say about the Dallas Cowboys losing their starting quarterback.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Vick reacts & relates to devastation of Dak after season-ending injury in Cowboys v. Giants | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Michael Vick reacts & relates to devastation of Dak after season-ending injury in Cowboys v. Giants | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins the show to discuss the injury of Dak Prescott and what this means for the Dallas Cowboys for the remainder of the season. Vick relates to and breaks down the devastation Dak feels &..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:44Published