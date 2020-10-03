Spain to keep attacking pressure against Ukraine

Watch: Burj Khalifa lit in honour of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary



Burj Khalifa in Dubai was illuminated with Mahatma Gandhi's image on his birth anniversary. The iconic skyscraper of UAE paid tribute to Mahatma on his 151st birth anniversary. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated in several countries across the globe. In Ukraine's Kyiv, a statue of Mahatma was unveiled on his birth anniversary. The statue of the great peace icon was inaugurated at AV Fomin Gardens. The statue was unveiled by Ukraine's First Dy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emine Dzheppar.

