Nigeria's students return to school amid COVID-19 crisis

They will also return to a new set of rules as the government continues to struggle to stop the spread.

When Ubokobong lost his fingers in an explosion, he struggled to find a realistic artificial black replacement until his brother John stepped in.

#EndSARS: Nigeria says Special Anti-Robbery Squad dissolved After days of protests against police brutality, authorities say all SARS officers will be redeployed to other police commands, formations and units.

#EndSARS protests continue despite the president's announcement that the notorious unit is disbanded.