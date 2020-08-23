PM announces three-tier Covid-19 restriction system: Round Up

The Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty has warned that the rise in coronavirus cases is happening in all areas in the country and is “all of our problem”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The government's Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England Professor Chris Whitty have arrived at 10 Downing Street ahead of their televised briefing.
The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to sixin England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK. From Monday,people will not be allowed to meet in large groups at private homes, parks,pubs and restaurants, although there are some exemptions. It comes afterEngland's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientificadviser Sir Patrick Vallance agreed urgent action is needed after the numberof daily positive cases rose to almost 3,000. Meanwhile, in Scotland, up toeight people are allowed to meet indoors, while groups of 15 from up to fivehouseholds are permitted outdoors, but people should maintain a socialdistance. In Wales, up to 30 people can meet outdoors and in Northern Irelandthe number is 15.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms the number of Covid cases has "risen four times in four weeks", and is spreading among the elderly and vulnerable.
He added there are more patients suffering with the virus in hospital today than when the country was put into lockdown.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said whether a relatively normal Christmas ispossible depends on the public sticking to his coronavirus rules. He told theDowning Street press conference: “We’ll do our absolute best to try to makesure we can get life back to as close to normal as possible for Christmas.“But that is going to depend, I’m afraid, on our success in getting this virusdown and our ability as a country to follow through on the package ofmeasures.”
Boris Johnson holds a news conference at Downing Street to update the publicon a new three-tier system of Covid restrictions. The Prime Minister warnedthat rising coronavirus cases and hospital admissions are flashing like“dashboard warnings in a passenger jet”.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced authorities under localised lockdowns will receive half a billion pounds to help with enforcement and compliance of new measures, and contact tracing.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says that accepting Chancellor RishiSunak’s latest financial support package would be to “surrender” people tohardship in the run up to Christmas. Speaking at a press conference withpolitical leaders from Liverpool, Sheffield and Tyneside on Saturday, MrBurnham said the measures risked “severe redundancies” and business closures.He added: “To accept the Chancellor’s package as outlined yesterday would beto surrender our residents to hardship in the run up to Christmas and ourbusinesses to potential failure or collapse. “We are not prepared to do that.“It will level down the north of England and widen the north-south divide.”
The Labour leader has accused Boris Johnson’s Government of “serialincompetence” when dealing with the pandemic, when speaking at a Co-operativeParty virtual conference. With new restrictions expected to be imposed inparts of England next week, Sir Keir Starmer was critical of the business aidpackage unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Friday.
