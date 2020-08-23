Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM announces three-tier Covid-19 restriction system: Round Up

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 03:06s - Published
PM announces three-tier Covid-19 restriction system: Round Up

PM announces three-tier Covid-19 restriction system: Round Up

All you need to know as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces new Covid-19restrictions alongside Professor Chris Whitty and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chris Whitty Chris Whitty British physician and epidemiologist

Chief medical officer: Rise in cases is ‘all of our problem' [Video]

Chief medical officer: Rise in cases is ‘all of our problem'

The Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty has warned that the rise in coronavirus cases is happening in all areas in the country and is “all of our problem”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published
Vallance and Whitty arrive ahead of Downing Street briefing [Video]

Vallance and Whitty arrive ahead of Downing Street briefing

The government's Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England Professor Chris Whitty have arrived at 10 Downing Street ahead of their televised briefing. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
What are the new rules on social gatherings? [Video]

What are the new rules on social gatherings?

The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to sixin England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK. From Monday,people will not be allowed to meet in large groups at private homes, parks,pubs and restaurants, although there are some exemptions. It comes afterEngland's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientificadviser Sir Patrick Vallance agreed urgent action is needed after the numberof daily positive cases rose to almost 3,000. Meanwhile, in Scotland, up toeight people are allowed to meet indoors, while groups of 15 from up to fivehouseholds are permitted outdoors, but people should maintain a socialdistance. In Wales, up to 30 people can meet outdoors and in Northern Irelandthe number is 15.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Medical chief says coronavirus risk at school smaller than damage of not going [Video]

Medical chief says coronavirus risk at school smaller than damage of not going

Professor Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, warns children aremore likely to be harmed by not returning to school next month than if theycatch coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:34Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

PM confirms Covid spreading to elderly and vulnerable [Video]

PM confirms Covid spreading to elderly and vulnerable

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms the number of Covid cases has "risen four times in four weeks", and is spreading among the elderly and vulnerable. He added there are more patients suffering with the virus in hospital today than when the country was put into lockdown. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:28Published
Normal Christmas 'depends on our success' getting virus under control, says Johnson [Video]

Normal Christmas 'depends on our success' getting virus under control, says Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said whether a relatively normal Christmas ispossible depends on the public sticking to his coronavirus rules. He told theDowning Street press conference: “We’ll do our absolute best to try to makesure we can get life back to as close to normal as possible for Christmas.“But that is going to depend, I’m afraid, on our success in getting this virusdown and our ability as a country to follow through on the package ofmeasures.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
PM: Rising case numbers flashing like dashboard warnings in a passenger jet [Video]

PM: Rising case numbers flashing like dashboard warnings in a passenger jet

Boris Johnson holds a news conference at Downing Street to update the publicon a new three-tier system of Covid restrictions. The Prime Minister warnedthat rising coronavirus cases and hospital admissions are flashing like“dashboard warnings in a passenger jet”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer

Sunak: Localised lockdown regions to be given extra funding [Video]

Sunak: Localised lockdown regions to be given extra funding

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced authorities under localised lockdowns will receive half a billion pounds to help with enforcement and compliance of new measures, and contact tracing. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:16Published
Rishi Sunak reaffirms Government's Winter Economy Plan as new restrictions introduced [Video]

Rishi Sunak reaffirms Government's Winter Economy Plan as new restrictions introduced

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has reaffirmed the Government'sobjectives of providing financial support during the next round of Covid-19restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published
Northern leaders call for more cash to cope with looming lockdowns [Video]

Northern leaders call for more cash to cope with looming lockdowns

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says that accepting Chancellor RishiSunak’s latest financial support package would be to “surrender” people tohardship in the run up to Christmas. Speaking at a press conference withpolitical leaders from Liverpool, Sheffield and Tyneside on Saturday, MrBurnham said the measures risked “severe redundancies” and business closures.He added: “To accept the Chancellor’s package as outlined yesterday would beto surrender our residents to hardship in the run up to Christmas and ourbusinesses to potential failure or collapse. “We are not prepared to do that.“It will level down the north of England and widen the north-south divide.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published
Sir Keir Starmer criticises the Government on Covid-19 U-turns [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer criticises the Government on Covid-19 U-turns

The Labour leader has accused Boris Johnson’s Government of “serialincompetence” when dealing with the pandemic, when speaking at a Co-operativeParty virtual conference. With new restrictions expected to be imposed inparts of England next week, Sir Keir Starmer was critical of the business aidpackage unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

PM announces three-tier Covid alert system [Video]

PM announces three-tier Covid alert system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the UK will be divided into "medium", "high" and "very high" Covid alert areas in an attempt to curb the rising infection rate. The system will include the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:32Published
Prime Minister announces Liverpool pubs and gyms to close [Video]

Prime Minister announces Liverpool pubs and gyms to close

Prime Minister Boris Johnson explains the new Covid-19 three-tier alert levelsbeing rolled out in the UK. The Liverpool area faces the tightest restrictionswith pubs and gyms told to close.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:48Published
Alameda, San Mateo And Solano Counties Move To Red Tier For COVID Reopening [Video]

Alameda, San Mateo And Solano Counties Move To Red Tier For COVID Reopening

Dr. Mark Ghaly announces Alameda, San Mateo and Solano counties have moved from Purple to Red Tier of state's COVID-19 monitoring system (9-22-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 13:29Published