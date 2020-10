Mother Of Late Sen. John McCain, Roberta McCain, Dead At 108 Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:38s - Published 10 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:38s - Published Mother Of Late Sen. John McCain, Roberta McCain, Dead At 108 Roberta McCain, the straight-talking, sometimes brutally honest mother of the late Sen. John McCain, died on Monday. She was 108 years old. Born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, in 1912, Roberta McCain was an oil heiress. She married Admiral John S. McCain, Jr. CNN reports the McCain matriarch frequently appeared on the campaign trail when the Arizona senator ran for president in 2008. 0

Newsmax - Published 1 hour ago