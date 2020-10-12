Mayo Clinic and Safe Health Systems New Diagnostics Platform
A new Mayo Clinic partnership is making it much easier for common medical conditions to be diagnosed virtually
"* today mayo clinic and safe health group announced the creation of safe health systems..
The "safe" platform looks to improve patient care through innovation.
"*o mayer tells me the system will do that by enabling testing for covid?
"*19..
Sexually transmitted diseases and other common medical symptoms. the platform operates via virtual care and includes on?
"*demand diagnostic testing.
Mayer says he hopes to process streamline care for patients while providing more affordable in the end it generates basically a provider recommendatio n.
There's actually a licensed provider that's associated with that digital encounter, that virtual encounter, that acts as the ordering physician.
According to safe health systems ?
"* the platform uses advanced smartphone and desktop applications.
Mayo clinic says the current covid?
"* 19 pandemic has increased the need for remote diagnostic and digital care services.
