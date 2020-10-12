Global  
 

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Mayo Clinic and Safe Health Systems New Diagnostics Platform

A new Mayo Clinic partnership is making it much easier for common medical conditions to be diagnosed virtually

At 4.

I'm katie lange first this afternoon?

"* a new mayo clinic partnership is making it much easier for common medical conditions to be diagnosed virtually ?

"* whie also making treatment more affordable.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from mayo with how the effort should help improve health care for patients.

Jessica.

Katie ?

"* today mayo clinic and safe health group announced the creation of safe health systems..

The "safe" platform looks to improve patient care through innovation.

C?

"*e?

"*o mayer tells me the system will do that by enabling testing for covid?

"*19..

Sexually transmitted diseases and other common medical symptoms. the platform operates via virtual care and includes on?

"*demand diagnostic testing.

Mayer says he hopes to process streamline care for patients while providing more affordable in the end it generates basically a provider recommendatio n.

There's actually a licensed provider that's associated with that digital encounter, that virtual encounter, that acts as the ordering physician.

According to safe health systems ?

"* the platform uses advanced smartphone and desktop applications.

Live in rochester?

"* jessica bringe thank you jessica.

Mayo clinic says the current covid?

"* 19 pandemic has increased the need for remote diagnostic and digital care services.

Now let's get




