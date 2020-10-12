Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

A new Mayo Clinic partnership is making it much easier for common medical conditions to be diagnosed virtually

Mayo Clinic and Safe Health Systems New Diagnostics Platform

a new mayo clinic partnership is making it much easier for common medical conditions to be diagnosed virtually

while also making treatment more affordable.

"* today mayo clinic and safe health group announced the creation of safe health systems..

The "safe" platform looks to improve patient care through innovation.

the system will do that by enabling testing for covid-19

"*19..

sexually transmitted diseases and other common medical symptoms. the platform operates via virtual care and includes on-demand diagnostic testing.

"*demand diagnostic testing.

Mayer says he hopes to process streamline care for patients while providing more affordable in the end it generates basically a provider recommendatio n.

There's actually a licensed provider that's associated with that digital encounter, that virtual encounter, that acts as the ordering physician.

According to safe health systems ?

"* the platform uses advanced smartphone and desktop applications.

Mayo clinic says the current covid?

"* 19 pandemic has increased the need for remote diagnostic and digital care services.

