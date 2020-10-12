How the new lockdown system affects the north

Global  
 

Sky’s Beth Rigby is in Bradford to find out how the three-tier system will affect the hardest hit areas in the north of England.


Every Birmingham tier 2 lockdown rule as Boris Johnson unveils new system

Every Birmingham tier 2 lockdown rule as Boris Johnson unveils new system In many ways, the second tier of the lockdown has been the least speculated about, with all eyes in...
Here Are The New Lockdown Tiers [Video]

Here Are The New Lockdown Tiers

England is simplifying the local lockdown restrictions to a tiered system, which will impact what social contact communities can have and how businesses continue to operate as coronavirus cases rise..

England and Wales ‘will consider extra restrictions on top of three-tier lockdown’, says Welsh health minister [Video]

England and Wales ‘will consider extra restrictions on top of three-tier lockdown’, says Welsh health minister

England and Wales will consider extra coronavirus restrictions on top of the incoming three-tier lockdown, the Welsh health minister has said. Vaughan Gething said the new system alone would not be..

Three-tier 'traffic light' lockdown system to be unveiled [Video]

Three-tier 'traffic light' lockdown system to be unveiled

England will be carved up into 'medium', 'high', or 'very high' local Covid-19 alert areas under a new three-tier lockdown system The classification of areas will determine what type of appropriate..

