What A Pain: One In Eight Colonoscopy Patients Receive 'Surprise' Bill After Procedure

Colonoscopies screen for colon cancer, which affects 150,000 people per year in the United States.

Currently, the American Cancer Society recommends that adults begin having colonoscopies at age 45, as a part of routine cancer screening.

UPI reports a new study says nearly one in eight people with private health insurance receive a 'surprise' bill after undergoing an elective colonoscopy.